Long Meadow Ranch's Kentucky Derby party benefits St. Helena Co-op

St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School

Victoria and Gray are students at the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, the beneficiary of Long Meadow Ranch's Kentucky Derby party.

Long Meadow Ranch's annual Kentucky Derby party will support the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School.

Celebrate the 148th Run for the Roses at Farmstead from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. This event generates financial support for the nursery school as half of the betting pool goes to students.

There will be prizes for "Best Dressed," "Best Hat" and more, so be sure to dress the part.

An adult ticket is $75 and includes a lunch buffet and one mint julep. A child ticket (12 and under) is $35 and includes the buffet.

The school thanks Long Meadow Ranch for its continuing support. Tickets are available at longmeadowranch.com/event/kentucky-derby-2022.

