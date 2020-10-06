Lost treasure: The history of White Sulphur Springs resort, 1852-2020

White Sulphur Springs was the oldest resort in California. It had been operating on and off for 168 years -- until the Glass Fire of this month.

The resort was almost destroyed by fire on several occasions and making it a financial success was always difficult. Recently we hadn't paid much attention to the resort as it was closed to the public, but we might have seen it on a placid walk through the Sulphur Creek Canyon. It is owned by the Hoffman Institute, headquartered in San Rafael, which offers self-help seminars.

We’re not sure if it was 1845 or 1848 that the Sulphur Springs were first seen by white men John York and David Hudson. They built the first bath house. This was before California was admitted to the union in 1850 and the town of St. Helena was founded in 1854.

In 1852 Leonard Lillie and Edward Evey opened the springs as a grand resort with two hotels, several multi-room cottages, dining room, lounges and a bowling alley. They named it White Sulphur Springs after the famous spa town in West Virginia. In 1855 Lillie and Evey sold to Dexter Taft & Rolla Brewster. They obtained the first legal title to over 700 acres from Maria Soberanes de Bale. The property started at the first bend in the road after the cemetery. They opened on June 15, 1855 with a grand ball and 40 more rooms were completed.