Lost treasure: The history of White Sulphur Springs resort, 1852-2020

White Sulphur Springs was the oldest resort in California. It had been operating on and off for 168 years -- until the Glass Fire of this month.
The resort was almost destroyed by fire on several occasions and making it a financial success was always difficult. Recently we hadn't paid much attention to the resort as it was closed to the public, but we might have seen it on a placid walk through the Sulphur Creek Canyon. It is owned by the Hoffman Institute, headquartered in San Rafael, which offers self-help seminars.
We’re not sure if it was 1845 or 1848 that the Sulphur Springs were first seen by white men John York and David Hudson. They built the first bath house. This was before California was admitted to the union in 1850 and the town of St. Helena was founded in 1854.
In 1852 Leonard Lillie and Edward Evey opened the springs as a grand resort with two hotels, several multi-room cottages, dining room, lounges and a bowling alley. They named it White Sulphur Springs after the famous spa town in West Virginia. In 1855 Lillie and Evey sold to Dexter Taft & Rolla Brewster. They obtained the first legal title to over 700 acres from Maria Soberanes de Bale. The property started at the first bend in the road after the cemetery. They opened on June 15, 1855 with a grand ball and 40 more rooms were completed.
The Sacramento Daily Union exclaimed on July 2, 1856 “WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The new addition to this popular place of resort is now complete, and the proprietors feel confident of being able hereafter to accommodate all who visit the Springs. There is now a full Band of Music in constant attendance. The coming Fourth of July week will be one of great gaiety, and offers unsurpassed inducements to persons seeking health, recreation and pleasure. Signed: DEXTER TAFT & R. E. BREWSTER."
The Daily Alta California, April 1, 1857 “The celebrated White Sulphur Springs, in Napa Valley, will be re-opened on April 15th. These springs have a wide reputation for the beneficial effects of the waters and the most excellent accommodations and comforts of the splendid hotel. Messrs. Brewster and Taft have spared neither expense nor work, in getting up a watering establishment in this State equal to the most celebrated in the Atlantic borders.”
To get to the resort from Sacramento the stagecoach left at 6 a.m. It arrived in the city of Napa in time to catch the stage for the Sulphur Springs. From San Francisco the boat to Napa left at 2 p.m., connecting with the stage for Sulphur Springs. The stages turned left onto Sulphur Springs Avenue and crossed the creek to the hotel.
In August 1860, an ad proclaimed, “The buildings at this favorite watering place are now ready for the reception of visitors and have been entirely renovated. In addition to the bowling alley, one of Phelan’s best billiard tables was installed for men."
Taft & Brewster sold out to Sven Alstrom in 1861. Because of fires, he found the resort with only the building known as “The Hermitage” containing 15 sleeping apartments, a dozen rooms and the manager’s house. He moved his family to the springs, but commuted to his other hotel in San Francisco until coming here full time in 1868. Alstrom built the large Oriental Hotel of two stories. It was where the present Inn is located.
George Schonewald came to the springs in 1869 and learned to be a baker. Alstrom took him as a partner, which lasted only two years. The Napa Valley Railroad reached St. Helena in 1868. After that you could get there on the “Valley Railroad” and be met by the stage at St. Helena station.
A description from 1873 reads: “The roads leading from the Springs, and about St. Helena are kept hard and smooth, affording fine drives. During the traveling season the hotel and cottages are most always crowded. Many visitors board with private families, while others board at the hotels in the village. One among the many attractions to St. Helena is the celebrated watering place, the White Sulphur Springs. These springs are situated in a deep but romantic canyon, nearly two miles west of St. Helena. The numerous cottages are cozy and pleasant. There has been a fine road constructed from St. Helena to these springs and a telegraph line erected to the San Francisco Stock Exchange. A flat on the north side of the mountain has been cleared and planted in vines and trees, but few other attempts have been made to change the natural beauties of the place.”
There were nine different sulphur springs on the property ranging in temperature from 64 to 97 degrees. The warm springs fed the baths. The cooler water was drunk for health reasons. From the start WSS was a success, but it did not immediately attract San Francisco’s high society. Later it attracted the likes of business barons such as William Ralston, William Sharon, William Bourn and others such as Lillie Hitchcock Coit, Alfred Tubbs, Hubert Bancroft and Peter Donohue. The presence of White Sulphur Springs changed the upper valley forever. It became the destination for scores of upper crust San Franciscans. Among the guests were Ambrose Bierce, Joaquin Miller and Leland Stanford.
On July 4, 1875 a drunk employee came home late. As a prank he threw a lit firecracker on the roof of the staff dormitory. The flames spread to the roof of the kitchen, destroying it and the dining room. Alstrom had no insurance. The loss was about $10,000. All the guests fled. Alstrom tried to sell, but couldn’t find a buyer, so he borrowed the money and rebuilt.
In 1880 Security Savings Bank foreclosed on their mortgage and the Alstroms moved out of the resort. The bank leased the resort to Theodore Van Tassell. On June 19, 1880 was the Winegrowers Picnic. Dancing on the grounds during the afternoon and a ball in evening. First class music to be had. The winegrowers knew how to throw a party!
In May 15, 1881 it was the St. Helena Turnverein, a German social club. The Turners were known to stage great singing concerts with German performers coming from San Francisco on the train.
Security Savings Bank sold to Sanford Johnson and his partners in May 1888. They added another hotel for 300 guests. The resort went bankrupt again in 1890. Johnson operated the resort until 1891, when he leased it to someone. The lessee failed to run it properly and gave it back to Johnson in 1892. He operated the resort until 1894, when he died. The property reverted to the Security Savings Bank. All of the resort contents were sold at auction on October 24, 1895. Between 1898 and 1904 the resort was leased to Mollie and William McCormick.
John Sandford and his wife Louise bought the resort in 1904 from Security Savings Bank. The couple bought all new furnishings and made many improvements. Sandford promised to convert the long neglected property into a homelike resort. However a fire started at 2 a.m. in the Oriental Hotel on August 5 1905. The flames were discovered by a Japanese staff member near the men’s dining room. There was barely time for guests to escape the burning hotel building before it collapsed. All of Sandford’s new furnishings and all the guest’s possessions were lost. The firemen kept the fire from spreading to other buildings and the forest. The building was covered by insurance and the Sandfords vowed to rebuild.
In November 1905 it was announced that Mr. Buletti was the new lessee, who vowed to extend the resort season year round. He had the hotel and cottages repainted and renovated, the baths newly fitted up, and other improvements made. “It is a most pleasant place for city people who seek relief from the noise of the metropolis, and is withal valuable on account of the medicinal qualities of its water. This carries sulphur, calcium, magnesia and lithia, all potent remedies in many disorders. The water is, moreover highly palatable, in which respect it differs from many medicinal springs.” The hotel was rebuilt on the same site by 1906.
Then on April 18, 1906 everything changed when the great San Francisco earthquake shook the Bay Area. Guests stopped coming to the Springs. William Mercier, a St. Helena merchant, bought the property in 1916. He installed the first formal swimming pool in Napa Valley. Local groups used it most, such as Red Cross swimming lessons, American Legion annual meetings, Redwood Grove church picnics.
Things were going well — though World War 1 began in 1917, followed by Prohibition 1920-1933. However Mercier built a new bath house, dining hall, and 12 new cottages in 1921. Then in 1926 Mercier died. An interested buyer wanted to subdivide the property for residences but dropped out, then in 1933 William Davis, a wealthy industrialist, bought the property. He incorporated as White Sulphur Springs of California, Inc. Leon Markel became the manager.
A string of owners followed: Frank Lucas, who discreetly featured “one arm bandits” (1941); Charles Mowers, a San Francisco night club owner (1944); Phillip Rude, a San Francisco lithographer (1946); John Gordon, a Laguna Beach businessman (1947); Bob Campbell of Sausalito, who opened Bob’s Steakhouse (1948); William Nickerson, a telephone company executive who renamed it “Sunvalley” (1951); and Max Friedman for an exclusive boys camp (1955).
The next owner in 1957 lasted longer: the Methodist Church of California-Nevada. The property became a church camp. It was managed as a year-round youth and adult camp by Chuck McGrath. The largest group hosted was 400. Other groups could also use the property.
The Haddassah Northern California Zionist Youth Commission bought it in 1974 for an educational training center, camp and year round retreat led by Yogeswar Muni. In 1980 they sold to the Sanatana Dharma Foundation.
Betty and Seward “Buzz” Foote bought it from Sanatana in 1983 as a family home, to create affordable housing and to preserve the historic hot springs. They reverted to the historic name and continued to offer massage, sulphur baths and other spa services. They hosted many groups and weddings as well as individual travelers. Things were going well until 1988 when Napa County required White Sulphur Springs to obtain a use permit, something it had never needed. Then came the news that because the property was in the Ag Watershed, no use permit could be granted.
In 2000 the Footes gave up and sold to the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. According to Wikipedia, “Ms. Rowland is an American educator, reporter, writer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Rowland is best known for creating the American Girl brand. She is also notable for her efforts to redevelop historic properties.” The property transferred to the Hoffman Institute Supporting Foundation in 2019.
The Hoffman Institute released a statement on its website which reads, “The Glass Fire, which started ravaging through both Napa and Sonoma Counties in California over the weekend of September 27th, has burned thousands of acres and our beloved retreat site, White Sulphur Springs, has sustained tremendous damage.” Fire once again changed the history of this beautiful haven near St. Helena.
Mariam Hansen is research director at St. Helena Historical Society. She can be reached at research.shstory@gmail.com.
