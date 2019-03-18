The latest collaboration between Patti Coyle and Craig Bond, St. Helena Drama’s “Mamma Mia!” ended on Sunday at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.
Reading the program gives anyone the strength of the cast and those involved in St. Helena Drama.
First up is Sofia Osborne, a junior who enjoyed co-directing “12 Angry Jurors” last August with Mia Pelosi. “This is her 12th SHHS production and her 12th show with Mia. They began as sisters in “The Sound of Music” and Sofia is thrilled to play Mia’s daughter one last time.” Osborne pens a love letter to Mia and others: “To Mia, all the seniors and the entire cast – thank you for putting up with me, thank you for the inspiration, it has been an adventure.” The program notes continue, “Sofia thanks the cast, crew, Ms. Coyle, Mr. Bond and her parents for this fantastic opportunity.”
Next up is Mia Pelosi, who is a senior. “Mamma Mia!” was her 12th and final production with the St. Helena Drama Department. Pelosi began at 9 years old in “The Sound of Music.” “This place and these people have been her home for the past nine years, and she’s eternally grateful for the friendships, experiences and triumphs.” She thanks both Coyle and Bond, “who have made her the actress, singer and person she is today.” Pelosi continues, “To the cast and crew – thank you for making this the highlight of my high school career. You are my favorite people. To the community – thank you for supporting the arts, always. And, finally, to my family – your love and support means more to me than you will ever know. Mom, Dad, Jake and Joey – I love you. Onward.”
Pelosi will pursue a degree in musical theater in the fall.
Finally, Coyle talks about one of her favorite people.
“For eight years, Lisa Pelosi has been my right-hand drama mama and I am terrified to announce that she (Mia, her daughter) is graduating this year. I remember during “The Sound of Music” in 2011, when Lisa showed up with two buckets and every cleaning supply sold in stores. She announced the backstage bathrooms were not fit for our students. I think that’s the day I fell in love with her! Words cannot express my gratitude for everything Lisa has done for our program. I nicknamed her ‘Squeak’ because she always gets the grease for our SHHS Drama students! Thank you times infinity. Can’t wait for one more trip to New York together.”
SHHS Drama will be going to New York City for the 2019 Broadway Student Summit, offered through the Broadway Teaching Group, to see “Dear Evan Hansen,” from April 26-30. To donate to help send the 40 students to New York City, visit sthelenadrama.com.