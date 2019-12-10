Holidays can be hard. We want to celebrate but the pain of our past, the loss of loved ones, the sorrow of loneliness haunts us. How can we live through the holidays when our hearts are broken?
There is a way.
Luminous sorrow is a way to be sad without feeling devastated. It’s sadness without guilt or self-blame. It’s no more painful than crying at a good movie, and once experienced it can transform into a comfortable, even sweet ache … one that expands your heart instead of constricting your life.
Rebecca Bell will present “Luminous Sorrow” at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Newton Room at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.