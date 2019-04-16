2019 Lunafest lineup

“Flip the Record”

In this 1980s coming-of-age story set to pulsing hip-hop music, a Filipino-American teen discovers her identity through a budding talent for turntablism. Directed by Marie Jamora (15M)

“The Final Show”

A woman who has lived a long life full of love and loss has to decide, based on all that she has learned, who to take along to eternity. Directed by Dana Nachman (10M)

“My Immigrant Story”

The hot-button issue of immigration inspired the director to reflect on her own path to American citizenship. Directed by Yuriko Gamo Romer (3M)

“War Paint”

A young black girl in South Los Angeles experiences a series of events that intersects racism and sexism during the Fourth of July holiday. Directed by Katrelle N. Kindred (17M)

“Drummer Girl”

A woman’s life changed in the blink of an eye. Music set her free. Directed by Sophie Hexter (7M)

“Are We Good Parents?”

When a couple's 14-year-old daughter says she’s going to her first dance with her classmate, they question their preconceived notions of her sexuality and their openness as parents. Directed by Bola Ogun (9M)

“Today, Tomorrow, Yesterday”

A young woman finds her old diaries while moving out of her childhood bedroom and learns to make peace with herself. Directed by Jackie Files (6M)

“UR Dead To Me”

A dried-flower delivery woman gets a glimpse into the cycles of love and loss. Directed by Yonoko Li (10M)