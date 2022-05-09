LUNAFEST Napa Valley returns to St. Helena's Cameo Cinema

LUNAFEST, a mini-festival of short films by and about women, returns to the Cameo Cinema on May 23.

This marks the 13th year that Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise has sponsored LUNAFEST. This year’s festival showcases eight films on a wide range of themes.

There’s an animated self-portrait of a non-binary trans teen caught between the expectations of his Guatemalan immigrant family and his own dreams of living happily ever after with his long-distance boyfriend.

There’s the story of an immigrant dog walker who finds connections in the hearts of the pampered dogs she walks in "Close Ties to Home Country."

In "Proof of Loss," a father and daughter lose their home and find a way to salvage what remains — each other.

In "When You Clean a Stranger’s Home," a first-generation high-school student describes what she and her mom learn about people when cleaning their homes.

Samantha Knowles' "Generation Impact: The Coder" is about a 13-year-old girl who designs and builds a mobile app to help kids stay connected to their incarcerated parents by sending photos and letters. Knowles is a Dartmouth graduate whose film "Blue Line" was a 2020 official selection at the Tribeca Film Festival.

LUNAFEST was the first all-women traveling film festival that launched in California. It has grown to include screenings in more than 175 cities across the nation.

“As with the national event, our own version of LUNAFEST started small and hopeful," said Holly Mason, St. Helena LUNAFEST Napa Valley chair. "With the help of our loyal sponsors, this has become an important event that our audience looks forward to every year."

Clif Family Winery and Karl Lawrence Cellars once again will be pouring their wines at the event. Crisp Kitchen & Juice will be contributing small bites. Other sponsors include Gutenberg Transfer Printing, Joel Gott Wines, Sunshine Foods Market, St. Helena Safeway, NEWS BOD, Napa Valley Wealth Management, Nena Hopkins Talcott, Dolan, Voth, Engel & Associates, Merrill Lynch and Woodhouse Chocolate.

“We support women’s causes. In addition to supporting these talented filmmakers, LUNAFEST is our fundraising platform for Girls on the Run North Bay; NEWS; and Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise’s scholarships for women,” said Mason.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with wine, bites and swag bags. The films begin at 6:30.

Cost is $75 for live at the Cameo and $25 virtual. Tickets are available at LUNAFEST.org/screenings.