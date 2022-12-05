M.F.K. Fisher documentary screens at St. Helena's Cameo Cinema

The Cameo Cinema will screen Gregory Bezat’s documentary "The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher" at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
There will be a Q&A following the film moderated by Cathy Buck, the Cameo's owner and creative director. She will be joined on stage by filmmaker Bezat and chef Cindy Pawlcyn.
The feature documentary is about the life and lasting impact of the mid-century California food writer M.F.K. Fisher, who elevated cooking from a domestic chore to a critical study of life itself. Described by W.H. Auden as “the best prose writer in America,” the under-recognized Fisher introduced continental sensibilities to California’s burgeoning culinary world, while she transformed the traditional background figure of a woman in the kitchen into a living, breathing subject with dazzling ideas, passionate emotions and insatiable appetites.
People are also reading…
Her 30-plus books are largely centered on food, as exhibited in "The Art of Eating," which has been in print since 1954. An eclectic mixture of instruction, opinion and autobiography, her writing is straightforward but beautiful, giving the reader a sense of familiarity with every story told. She celebrated fresh foods simply prepared, at a time when "menu planning" to create fast, convenient meals was the norm in American households.
Fisher lived for years in St. Helena. Her little yellow house is still standing on Oak Avenue. In 1963 Fisher was part of a group of talented, energetic individuals who created the Napa Valley Wine Library.
Special guest Pawlcyn has pioneered fresh, seasonal, sustainable wine country cuisine since opening Napa Valley’s Mustards Grill in 1983. She was also the owner of Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen in St. Helena. Pawlcyn is the culinary partner of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and the restaurant Cindy’s Waterfront.
The Cameo is at 1340 Main St. in downtown St. Helena. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at cameocinema.com.
Recipe roundup: 5 familiar recipes with a twist
From a savory meat-potato hash to melty, gooey provoleta, this week's recipe roundup features meals that offer a slight twist on the familiar.
It's that time of year again so we've pulled together some of Jamie's best winter warmers to feed a crowd this Bonfire Night. Enjoy!
Minchi is a minced-meat hash for which every Macanese family has its own throw-it-together recipe. It usually includes potatoes and tomato paste brought by the Portuguese, common Chinese ingredients like rice vinegar and soy sauce, and even Worcestershire sauce from the British, who also used Macau as a base before founding Hong Kong across the Pearl River Estuary in 1841.
It’s hard to go wrong with a big dish of melty cheese. Fondue, baked Brie, and queso fundido are all prime examples — provoleta is yet another.
Simmering pasta directly in the sauce is really quite simple — it’s just a matter of getting the ratio of dry pasta to liquid right. Once you figure this out, you can tinker around with adding protein (seared, mild and moist Steelhead trout in this case) and finish the dish with whatever cheese, fresh herbs, and flavorings you see fit (Parmesan, parsley, and lemon here).
The results are a one-pan meal that could easily fetch $16 or more in a restaurant, but costs about a third of that when done at home.
These skewers are always a hit at cocktail parties. The chicken tenders are marinated in a zesty yogurt mix. The curry sauce amps up the Indian-style flavor.
This recipe can be doubled, tripled, or made for as many people as you like.
Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. The crust bakes on the bottom rack of the oven while the vegetables roast on the top rack. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.