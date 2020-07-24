Magazine names St. Helena's ACME Fine Wines one of top 50 wine retailers in U.S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because Karen Williams and her staff of six focus on Napa Valley wine brands, St. Helena’s ACME Fine Wines has been named one of Wine Enthusiast’s 50 Best Wine Retailers in America for 2020.

“We are so thrilled to have been honored,” Williams said earlier this month. “We just work day-to-day, loving what we do not for recognition like this, but it hits home because it means something to other people.” Williams said after notifying their customers of the award, which was announced in June, “most of the responses were, we knew that, but it’s nice you got the recognition. To them, we’ve always been special.”

The award named ACME Fine Wines in the “Best Single-Focus Retailer” category, one of 10 categories. On their website, Wine Enthusiast states, “Wine shops are more than just beverage outlets. They’re advisors, educators and retreats where we go to think about wine.” The list of 50 best retailers across the country was “born from passionate discussion among our network of editors about what makes a great bottle shop,” according to the magazine’s website. It was the first time the magazine had recognized retail shops.