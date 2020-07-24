Magazine names St. Helena's ACME Fine Wines one of top 50 wine retailers in U.S.

Because Karen Williams and her staff of six focus on Napa Valley wine brands, St. Helena’s ACME Fine Wines has been named one of Wine Enthusiast’s 50 Best Wine Retailers in America for 2020.
“We are so thrilled to have been honored,” Williams said earlier this month. “We just work day-to-day, loving what we do not for recognition like this, but it hits home because it means something to other people.” Williams said after notifying their customers of the award, which was announced in June, “most of the responses were, we knew that, but it’s nice you got the recognition. To them, we’ve always been special.”
The award named ACME Fine Wines in the “Best Single-Focus Retailer” category, one of 10 categories. On their website, Wine Enthusiast states, “Wine shops are more than just beverage outlets. They’re advisors, educators and retreats where we go to think about wine.” The list of 50 best retailers across the country was “born from passionate discussion among our network of editors about what makes a great bottle shop,” according to the magazine’s website. It was the first time the magazine had recognized retail shops.
Williams said, “We focus a lot on the brands right in our back yard, because we know about them first, because we have such close friendships with the producers and because we’ve lived here for so long.” She added she managed the wine bar at St. Helena’s Tra Vigne restaurant 20 years ago and started ACME Fine Wines three years after that. The wine bar “was a big thing for the industry,” Williams said, and the Tra Vigne property – where The Charter Oak is now – was a great space. Visitors “could come in, grab a glass of wine and go out and sit and have a sip of something they never knew existed.”
For the past 20 years, Williams said finding, launching and selling those small-production brands “for our friends in the industry is what we do every day.” She said it's so satisfying. “We get to help the people we know and love and our clientele around the world gets to have little pieces of Napa Valley heaven that they’d never learn about,” she said.
Two Oakville producers
When asked which wine has been an interesting find in the last few weeks, Williams was temporarily stumped – until she came up with two Oakville wines with ties to the Napa Valley’s famed To Kalon Vineyards.
The first is a von Ammon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon called “The Albatross To Kalon Hillside.” The story goes that Derek Lemke-von Ammon owned a small piece of land on an Oakville knoll. Years ago, he wanted drought-resistant landscaping, but instead was persuaded to plant a vineyard on land that was part of the historic To Kalon property. The tiny vineyard, 0.15 acres, produces what Williams calls “a sweet little barrel” of wine. At first, the wine was just for family and friends, like a lot of wine projects, and it went from there. Williams began selling the 2012 vintage, crafted by winemaker Matt Reid.
“Another one that is really special to me is a neighbor” to the von Ammon vineyard, Williams said. Luke Russ, whose day job is being the commercial director at O’Shaughnessy Estate, creates a couple of barrels of , with Pinot Noir from the To Kalon Vineyard fermented with white grapes. Russ calls his brand “POP 300” because that’s the population of Oakville, where the grapes are grown.
“That’s one we just love selling,” Williams said. “Our clients get a little piece of heaven from this area that is one of the most famous vineyards in the world.”
Four wine clubs
ACME Fine Wines offers four wine clubs to its clientele: The Big Kahuna (Cabernet Sauvignon); Under the Radar (debut red wine projects); Pulse (for adventurous wine drinkers); and Zippo (light, fresh, low in alcohol, red wines). When ACME Fine Wines was open earlier this month, General Manager Lauren Van Ness said the store was founded on wines that are under the radar. “Usually the wine is a first vintage, never been in the market before and maybe the owners don’t have a distribution or a winery or a tasting space. And, they rely on us to help launch their brand.”
In Napa Valley, the Big Kahuna club is one for enthusiasts of Cabernet Sauvignons. All of the clubs feature current releases and most of the cabs are from 2016, which Van Ness said “are drinking beautifully right now. We’re very fond of them after tasting them and that’s why we put them in the club.”
Besides Williams and Van Ness, the rest of the staff tastes up to 100 wines per month and choose three for Kahuna, Pulse and Zippo and two for Under the Radar. “We never repeat a wine and we’re always having to search for brand-new inspiring projects that we’re really excited about sharing,” Van Ness said.
Selections for Pulse will include almost anything: reds, whites, sparkling. “Whatever we’re feeling inspired by goes into that club and those members are just open for anything,” she said.
The last club, Zippo, includes red wines, including Gamay, Grenache, Pinot Noir. “We try to keep those wines under 14 percent alcohol, so they are fresh and lively,” Van Ness said.
Hungarian Tokay
What wines inspire Van Ness, a woman who was part of the service staff – including maître d’ -- at the French Laundry for almost nine years? “It’s so exciting when we get to try obscure varietals from obviously well-known countries, but maybe we don’t get to taste them as much. Sometimes we’ll bring in a Hungarian Tokay,” Van Ness said, and in her experience they are always dessert wines. But they were introduced to some Tokays that were fermented dry, “so they’re really crisp and clean and bright,” she said. “It’s been a nice discovery for us that even in our own profession, we discover new styles of varietals that we’re familiar with.”
Van Ness has been with ACME Fine Wines for the past two and a half years and she said she loves the inspiration behind all the brands that are displayed on the wall. “Every bottle tells a story and somebody has gone above and beyond to relay that story of their passion.”
The rest of ACME Fine Wines’ staff includes:
-Angela Stem, director of Sales and Private Clients;
-Michele Bergeron, executive assistant;
-Liz Murray, Wine Club director;
-Danny Feliz, Fulfillment & Logistics supervisor;
-Raul Toscano, Fulfillment & Logistics.
