Making Walt Whitman’s poetry sing at St. Helena's White Barn

When Walt Whitman wrote “Song of Myself” in the mid-19th century, he couldn’t have known he would inspire two composers from the 20th to make actual songs from his verses. Ned Rorem and Leonard Bernstein did just that, each setting Whitman’s words to their particular musical style.

Now, Napa Valley audiences will get to hear those songs in the context of a dramatic work that explores the poet’s relationship with a foreigner who became enamored of him. “Unreturn’d: An Englishwoman’s Love for Walt Whitman” premieres at the White Barn in St. Helena Nov. 13 and 14, featuring four pieces by Rorem and one by Bernstein sung by noted local baritone Ted von Pohle.

Having spent more than 25 years in music education at schools and colleges in the North Bay, von Pohle enjoys performing as well. An accomplished pianist, organist, and choral director (he was recently named to that post at Grace Episcopal in St. Helena), von Pohle is returning to the White Barn after several years. He describes the upcoming engagement as “a bit of a homecoming,” noting that his last appearance there was as the piano accompanist for an evening of opera favorites. And, he adds, “Who can say no to Nancy Garden?” (Garden is the longtime White Barn artistic director who will accompany von Pohle on the piano for “Unreturn’d.”)

“Nancy asked me months ago if I would sing the Bernstein,” von Pohle continues, “and when a friend who was going to join me singing the Rorem had to withdraw, Nancy asked if I would sing the Rorem pieces as well. This is the first time I will have performed anything by Rorem. I've learned to appreciate his writing more as a result.”

Von Pohle doesn’t find the works “particularly difficult melodically or rhythmically, but because of their modern harmonies, they are initially a little tricky to combine with the accompaniment.” He notes that he struggles with memorization, which “with the inherent harmonic and rhythmic complexities, makes that process a bit more challenging.”

Nevertheless, he finds that the songs “reflect the poetry well and give it a more contemporary feel. Rorem's settings of 'My Shadow, My Likeness' and ‘O You Whom I Often and Silently Come’ sound like cabaret pieces to me.”

On the other hand, von Pohle assesses that Bernstein's setting of “To What You Said” has “moments of patriotic devotion, and yet expresses a frustrated unrequited longing as well.” Bernstein included a cello in his setting, which von Pohle says “creates a baritone duet with the singer.” (Another notable local musician, Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson, will play the cello for this piece.)

As for conveying Whitman’s words, von Pohle insists on clear diction: “One of the things that I'm a stickler about in my studio and in my choral rehearsals is diction. Nothing frustrates me more than listening to singers and not being able to understand their words. Words are key!” Observing that songs often tell a story, he maintains that the lyrics “must be presented clearly and precisely, particularly if the poetry is complex.”

The songs in “Unreturn’d” do indeed underscore the complexity of Whitman’s relationship to Anne Gilchrist (played by local thespian Linda Howard), the English writer and critic who for six years wrote passionate letters to a more reticent Whitman (played by John Sullivan). Though the two had never met, she eventually moved to Philadelphia to be near him. Presented in semi-staged reader’s theater style, the White Barn play will include their letters along with imagined scenes between them (written by Sullivan) that dramatize the tension between a besotted Gilchrist and the presumably homosexual Whitman. A narrator (Nancy Morrell) provides historic details and context for their lopsided love.

Von Pohle views the fact that Rorem and Bernstein (who were either avowed or presumed gay) could create works that addressed the complicated relationship between Gilchrist and Whitman as a mark of “the progress of our times.” For centuries, he remarks, “gay poets and composers have created paeans of love to those they loved (often unreturned due to the fear of exposure), and often the meaning of the language had to be subtle or merely hinted at. I find it personally refreshing and appealing to perform these songs, which subtly or overtly, express the loving feelings of one man for another.”

“Unreturn’d: An Englishwoman’s Love for Walt Whitman” runs for two performances at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be ordered through thewhitebarn.org or by calling (707) 987-8225. All patrons must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask throughout the performance.

John Sullivan is a member of the White Barn's Board of Directors.