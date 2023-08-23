Drummer Malick Koly never misses a beat, whether he’s navigating a knotty time signature behind the drum kit or discussing his music in terms that are unusually articulate for a musician.

The St. Helena High School alumnus’ unflappable demeanor doesn’t even slip when you try to pigeonhole his musical style, even though he clearly has little regard for labels.

“Music is music is music, as long as you respect the craft and know what you’re trying to do,” said Koly, 25.

Whether you call it jazz-rock, indie rock, or “grunge-folk” (as one magazine characterized it), whatever Koly is doing is working, as evidenced by his record contract, an international tour that’s getting underway, and his collaborations with highly respected jazz musicians.

Koly and his band, Feel Bad Fest, will perform at Martin Design in downtown St. Helena on Thursday, Aug. 24 (DJ set at 7 p.m., concert at 9).

Thursday’s show is 21 and over, so Koly and Feel Bad Fest played a free set for St. Helena High School students on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen and heard a lot of things, and to go in a different direction chances need to be taken,” Koly said during a Monday soundcheck at the high school. “That’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The five-song EP “Feel Bad Fest,” released last Friday, features guest appearances by bassist Ron Carter (a member of Miles Davis’ Second Great Quintet) and guitarist Vernon Reid (founder of the band Living Colour).

Koly counts as a mentor Steve Jordan, the Rolling Stones’ touring drummer who took over for Charlie Watts. Jordan executive produced the new EP.

“He’s one of the great drummers, and he’s helped me shift into new spaces I otherwise wouldn’t have felt comfortable in,” Koly said.

Some of Koly’s other favorite drummers are Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Elvin Jones, Tony Williams and Art Blakey.

Music and the arts are in Koly’s blood. His mother is the Malian singer/songwriter Awa Sangho and his late father, Souleymane Koly, was a Guinean playwright/performer whose talents spanned theater, music and dance.

Some of Koly’s music is inspired by loss. His father died when he was attending St. Helena High School. Tuesday’s set included a song dedicated to him, “Heaven for Now.”

Another important mentor, former Miles Davis protégé Wallace Roney, died of COVID-19 in 2020.

Koly had been touring in Roney’s band before the pandemic, and his death prompted Koly to rethink his musical path — holding onto what he’d learned from Roney while shifting his musical language in a more rock direction.

“At that point I decided I wanted a band of my own,” he said. “The things I learned from that experience gave me a sense of urgency as an artist to develop something of my own.”

Evolving from sideman to frontman, Koly recruited band members Oli Bomann (bass), Quintin Zoto (guitar) and Theo Rogers (guitar). The band is named Feel Bad Fest after the EP and doubles as a backing band for Koly's solo material. Koly signed last year with Coast to Coast, an independent label based in France and the Ivory Coast that offered him the artistic freedom he wanted.

Koly’s work with his band reflects his concept of leadership. During the sound check he prodded Rogers to come up with a lead guitar line for a new song they were working on (something “fuzzy” and “angsty” like Nirvana, he suggested), but he later said he doesn't think of himself as the band’s boss.

“Being a boss usually entails telling people what to do, but leadership doesn’t necessarily mean telling people what to do,” he said. “It’s about creating a space where people who are working with you find their best selves within the space that you curate for them.”

“That’s something I took away from Wallace," he added. "He was really good at shaping young artists into becoming who they were.”

Koly’s music is also shaped by his nomadic upbringing. He was born in the Ivory Coast and grew up there and in Guinea and France before coming to California for high school. He’s now based in New York but has toured in the U.S., Africa, Europe and Asia.

Koly’s recent music helps him channel feelings of loss and dislocation not just through his drumming, as was the case when he was playing instrumental jazz, but also through his lyrics and vocals.

Koly noted that some of his favorite classes at St. Helena High involved creative writing, and he gave shout-outs to now-retired English teacher Tom Conlon and music teacher Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo, who he said never turned him away from the music room.

At his alma mater, Koly encouraged students to “believe in what you want to accomplish.” He recalled how St. Helena High let him spend two weeks auditioning on the East Coast, even though his grades suffered.

“This school really promotes the things you want to accomplish,” he said. “This establishment will (propel) you into heights you wouldn’t believe.”

