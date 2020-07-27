Market opens pop-up BBQ restaurant at former St. Helena Catholic School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Helena's Market has opened a pop-up barbecue restaurant in the parking lot of the former St. Helena Catholic School at 1255 Oak Ave.

The restaurant is open Thursday through Monday, opening at 11 a.m. daily and closing at 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Barred from offering indoor dining due to COVID-19, Market set up a large grill and smoker at the former school, along with a large wood-fired pizza oven for flatbread and other menu items. Market is also offering outdoor seating at its regular location at 1347 Main St.

