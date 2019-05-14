A Peruvian-inspired burger wowed the judges and won its creator, Julie Beckwith, a $25,000 award at Sutter Home Family Vineyards 28th annual Build a Better Burger National Recipe Contest on May 2.
Beckwith’s winning burger, which was designed to pair with Sutter Home’s Sauvignon Blanc, consisted of a beef patty infused with onions, garlic and spices, pepper jack cheese, a spicy green sauce and pickled red onions.
“The burger had a massive amount of flavor and remained juicy,” said judge Douglas Keane. “It was cooked perfectly.”
Five finalists enthusiastically competed to win the palates of the five judges: Casey Thompson, a Top Chef alumni; local chef Douglas Keane, of Roadhouse 29; Kevin Kolman, Weber Grill Master; local vintner Karen Cakebread; and, last year’s contest winner, Lauren Katz.
The contest was created in 1990 by Sutter Home to showcase the versatility of wine – its easy compatibility with everyday American foods and pastimes, like grilled burgers and tailgate parties.
Considered by Food Network to be one of the top five cook-offs in the country, the recipe contest begins each spring with an invitation to burger creators of all skill levels from home cooks to grill masters to submit recipes along with wine pairings.
From those submissions, four semi-finalists are chosen for each of five regional tailgate party cook-offs held prior to major league baseball games. The winners of the regional competitions meet at the Sutter Home for the final cook-off.
For the winning recipe and information about the 2019 contest, visit buildabetterburger.com.