An artist reception for St. Helena artist Phoebe Ellsworth will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at La Boheme, 1428 Main St. in St. Helena. Ellsworth’s show is entitled “Yesterday Anew,” New Life for Yesterday’s Handwork, featuring collages remembering our grandmothers. La Boheme is the resale shop run by Collabria Care. For information, call Karen Rowland at 244-4686.
