I asked my husband this morning for his thoughts on a topic for this pre-Father’s Day issue. Without a beat, he replied “Meat!”

“But that’s what I wrote about last year,” I replied (and the year before). His response: “Yeah, so?” So in this now-annual “Meat Issue” article, let me make sure you will wow Dad on his special day and know just where to stop at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market to buy the freshest local meat.

Get that barbecue ready because Sonoma County Meat Company will be there with a lineup of smokehouse burgers, tri-tip, brisket, ribeye and even rabbit for a different twist on what to serve. I am overwhelmed by their selection and personally know I will be stuffing a boned rabbit with sausage, bacon, herbs, onion, celery, eggs, breadcrumbs, ricotta and parmesan. Long Meadow Ranch also will be offering ribeyes, New Yorks and filets (the Father’s Day triple crown) and back ribs for that low and slow smoker or grill.

“Definitely ribeye,” says Christine of Beffa Springs Ranch, as well as a beautiful batch of beef merguez sausage. Personally, I love a fresh chimichurri made with mint, basil and parsley, garlic, salt and local LMR olive oil to drizzle on top of any meat to make anything grilled really special.

Stop by Woodlands Charcuterie, which will be teeing up a party where sausage will be plentiful and delicious. Brats, Northern Italian sausage and Portuguese-style chorizo will all be on the menu there this Friday (and mortadella or pâté for that starter platter). And you can even ease into the weekend with Tango with Chef’s Bolognese sauce or their Father’s Day Ramp and Bacon special sauce. Or let Ray Ray’s Tacos do the cooking for you with a pork banh mi take-home taco kit.

But hey, dads are varied, so maybe yours doesn’t eat meat. Well, we are a farmers’ market, after all, so if it's veggies he wants, veggies he gets from one of our 10 organic growers. And don’t forget that smoked salmon from Santa Rosa Seafood as the perfect starter for a perfect meal.

My mouth is watering and it’s not even my day. Don’t worry, Dad, we’ve got you covered!

And don’t miss the scrumptious sourdough pancakes with farm-fresh fruit from chef Lars Kronmark at our Community Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser this Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Then join chef Mariano Orlando at the Chef’s Table at 10:30 for a demonstration of a delicious pasta primavera. Enjoy tips and samples and get a copy of the recipe. Bring the Kids to the Market Classroom for a free take-home activity on the topic of “Plants & Pollinators” and “Fantasy Faces” Face Painting from 8:30 to noon.

Also note we have a new bike rack placed behind the General Store. Saint Fit will be conducting a free Fitness and Mobility class at 9 a.m. on the lawn between the bocce courts and skatepark. All levels are welcome.

Lots going on this Father’s Day weekend — see you there!

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 27 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.

