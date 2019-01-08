In the next week, Judith Caldwell will offer two meditation workshops, one in St. Helena and one in Yountville.
On Sunday, Jan. 13, St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church will host a Meditation Workshop from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Led by Caldwell of Yountville and Fred Luskin from Stanford University, this contemplative gathering is free to all participants, and everyone is welcome.
In this workshop, Luskin and Caldwell will focus on the benefits of contemplative meditation and offer a few ways to quiet the mind and settle emotions in order to live with calmness and joy. Contemplative, meditative, silent prayer can be a powerful tool in deepening our spiritual development and connection to God. In taking the time to meditate, we stop “doing,” and move into “being,” which makes room for a deep peace that “passes all understanding.” Sign up in advance by calling the Grace Church office at 963-4157, or emailing office@grace-episcopal.org.
The second mediation series, “Connecting Meditation to Happiness,” will be offered at the Yountville Community Center through its Golden Ticket Program for people 50 years of age and older. Sessions will be taught by Caldwell from 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 16 and ending April 24.
Caldwell writes, “As participants' meditation journeys continue, students will experience new insights and benefits of silent contemplation. Stillness, silence, and quiet time offers an opportunity to relax, let go, and move into peace, gratitude, and joy. The only thing to lose is stress, tension, worry, and fear. In meditation, unhappiness seems to dissolve, and we come to understand that an ill-feeling which resides in us, can be released. Participants will experience a new perspective of happiness, and find the possibility of inner freedom … For in reality, thoughts and feelings begin and end in the mind, which we can learn to recognize, release, and control through a mindful meditation practice.
The cost of Golden Ticket membership is $40 for Yountville residents and $75 for all others.