The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is proud of the high-quality products offered by our growers and bakers. But even the finest fruits, vegetables, seafood, meats and bread need help to turn into delicious and nutritious meals.

The Napa Valley is lucky to have so many talented local chefs who are willing to share their time and expertise. When you combine fabulous ingredients with skilled chefs, you have the perfect recipe for our popular Chef’s Table program.

Each month a different chef presents an interactive demonstration showing home cooks how they can prepare innovative and beautiful dishes from ingredients that are in season and available at our market. Participants enjoy watching live step-by-step demonstrations where they can ask questions or make comments. And, best of all, each Chef’s Table program includes recipes and samples for the audience. We’ve enjoyed delectable bites from a wide range of talented chefs — from culinary students to acclaimed James Beard Award winners to Michelin Star honorees.

Our next Chef’s Table will be on Friday, Aug. 18, at 10:30. Mark your calendars and plan to join Chef Jeff Libunao, executive chef of the Harvest Inn, for an informative, lively and delicious event.

We are excited to welcome back two of our favorite chefs in September and October: Ines Chiarello of Napa Valley Lobster Co. will join us on Sept. 15, and Eddie Lee of The Charter Oak will be with us on Oct. 20. Both chefs’ demos begin at 10:30.

Now that school is back in session, you’ll find plenty of wonderful and healthy items for packing into a lunch bag, for after-school snacks — or for moms and dads to enjoy while the kids are in school. And for after-school fun, be sure to pick up an activity kit from our Market Classroom.

In addition to fresh produce, exciting prepared foods and stunning artisan creations, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market is proud to partner with local organizations who provide services to our community. These organizations are invited to share information about their services. This Friday, look for three impressive organizations: Molly’s Angels of Napa Valley, Paulin Center for the Arts and AMR-Napa County, who will be displaying their new off-road four-by-four ambulance.

We hope to see you every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park. We’ll be there through the end of October. For the most up-to-date information, please visit sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for our newsletter and follow us on social media.

