Every August I remember why I am such a big fan of melons.

They are nutritious and very low in carbs and calories. Containing vitamin C, potassium, vitamin B6, folate and fiber, a cup of diced honeydew contains only 60 calories, cantaloupe has just 53 calories, and watermelon is the winner at only 46 calories per cup.

Melons are amazingly versatile and can shine in appetizers, main courses and desserts. One of my favorite appetizers is melon prosciutto skewers where cubes of cantaloupe or Charentais melon alternate with pieces of prosciutto, little balls of mozzarella and basil leaves. Drizzle a bit of aged balsamic vinegar on top and wait for the compliments.

This same sweet-salty combination is terrific on a pizza too. Start by topping the pizza dough with a simple white sauce made by mixing ricotta, heavy cream, chopped basil, salt and chili flakes. Throw on some thinly sliced melon, torn pieces of prosciutto, slivered garlic cloves and mozzarella. After baking, top the pizza with arugula that has been lightly tossed with balsamic and olive oil.

Get creative with chilled melon soups that can be made in a blender, salads that pair melon with feta cheese and cucumber, or smoothies that can also serve as a base for cocktails. Or just cut up a melon and serve with vanilla ice cream for dessert. Melons are perfect for any summertime meal.

There will be lots happening at the market this Friday, Aug. 11. Eric Mayer, founder of Napachar, will demonstrate the making of char and explain its many environmental benefits at 10:30. Your garden will thank you.

Kids are invited to join market educator Gayle Davies in the Market Classroom for fun activities featuring farm and forest animals from 8:30 until noon. Fantasy Faces will also be offering face painting.

We hope you’ll join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park through the end of October. The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is the best place to stock up on organic and locally grown produce, delicious prepared foods, freshly cut flowers and so much more. For the most up-to-date information, visit sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for our newsletter and follow us on social media.