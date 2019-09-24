This growing season has been interesting as you may have noticed. Many things have been later than usual. But the benefit is we get to enjoy melons this year later into the fall! Well, they are going to be at the Market this week in all their glory and the best part is, they are not just your typical everyday watermelons and cantaloupes.
I have been told that melons grown in Rutherford are the best – I guess that Rutherford dust isn’t just great for grapes. No better example of that than Long Meadow Ranch’s yellow watermelon called “Sureness” grown there. They also have an orange-flesh watermelon called “Crisp” and of course the juicy red seedless “Samurai.”
Ever eat a Georgia Rattlesnake? No, not the serpent, the elongated (they grow up to two feet), striped watermelon that you can get at Triple T along with a Moon and Stars with its bright yellow flesh or an Orange Glow, aptly named for its tendersweet orange insides.
Stop by Be Here Farms and take home the super-sweet Ali Baba, another elongated, heirloom variety originating in Iraq. They should also have the Dakota Rose, the super dark Black Tail Mountain and the Boule d’Or (“Or” meaning gold of course – guess the rind color). And this week is the Montessori School’s last Friday at the Market. So make sure to stop by there and stock up on cantaloupes.
Never tried some of these varieties? Well then make sure you stop by the sampling table from 9:30 to 11, where I, along with my fellow board members, will be serving up samples of several varieties that you can sample, then buy the ones you like best from the grower right there at the Market. Last year, LMR’s yellow “Sunshine” was the favorite.
You have free articles remaining.
Erin Ramsey, Culinary Arts Instructor and students from the St. Helena Montessori School will be at the Chef’s Table for a demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Get some great tips from Erin, some delicious samples and a copy of the recipe.
Arwen Gallenkamp, Market Educator, will host “Eat a Rainbow” Projects for the kids from 9 to 10 a.m.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held in Crane Park every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 25. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and an enthusiastic lover of all things St. Helena!