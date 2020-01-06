A memorial for the late Jim Caudill, a wine industry marketing and public relations professional, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St.
Caudill worked in marketing and communications for Kendall Jackson, The Hess Collection, and most recently Treasury Wine Estates. He died Dec. 4 at the age of 69.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial, but all are welcome. Seating is very limited, and guests should arrive by 10:50 a.m. so the ceremony can begin on time.
Parking spaces are available adjacent to the church or on the street. Parking is limited, so carpooling is advised.
A gathering and reception to accommodate a larger group will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chateau St. Jean winery, 8555 Sonoma Highway in Kenwood.
For more information, call Pastor Burke Owens at 339-0766.