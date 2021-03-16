Menegons deliver check to RLS Middle School in St. Helena

Courtney and Tida Menegon of Menegon Catering delivered a check for $2,300 to RLS Middle School Tuesday, the students' share of the proceeds from a Feb. 27 drive-through lobster feed. The money will help students pay for a field trip to Washington, D.C. From left are Courtney Menegon, Colton Canfield, Jennifer Jacinto, Nicholas Groth, Hunter Menegon, Tida Menegon, and teachers Jennifer Marinace and Will Sasser.