Courtney and Tida Menegon of Menegon Catering delivered a check for $2,300 to RLS Middle School Tuesday, the students' share of the proceeds from a Feb. 27 drive-through lobster feed. The money will help students pay for a field trip to Washington, D.C. From left are Courtney Menegon, Colton Canfield, Jennifer Jacinto, Nicholas Groth, Hunter Menegon, Tida Menegon, and teachers Jennifer Marinace and Will Sasser.
Menegons deliver check to RLS Middle School in St. Helena
Saturday's drive-thru lobster feed behind Steves Hardware was a sold-out success, selling more than 220 lobsters with all the trimmings. The event raised money for an RLS Middle School trip to Washington, D.C.
