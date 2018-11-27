St. Helena’s menorah, a nine-branched candelabra used only during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the “Festival of Lights,” will be lit at 6 p.m. on each night of Hanukkah, beginning Sunday, Dec. 2 and ending Sunday, Dec. 9.
Each year, the menorah is displayed during Hanukkah at Lyman Park. On Thursday, Dec. 6, Ellyn Elson from Congregation Beth Shalom, who will conduct the lighting at 6 p.m.
Twenty years ago a small group of St. Helena citizens and several local churches --- the St. Helena Catholic Church, United Methodist Church of St. Helena, First Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Center -- donated the Hanukkah menorah to the City of St. Helena to be displayed in Lyman Park during the Hanukkah holiday.