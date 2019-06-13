The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College will offer a “Mindfulness Meditation Retreat” led by Ian McIver from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Embedded within this workshop-formatted retreat is the recognition of the tools you already have for cultivating a different relationship between you and the things that challenge you in your life. This is an opportunity to rediscover and reconnect with that inner wisdom and deep knowing, and to access the qualities and strengths that reside within you, to help you establish ease and non-striving in meditation and everyday activities.
This experiential day offers a safe, supportive and caring environment to learn about yourself and deepen your meditation practice.
McIver is a mindfulness practitioner and teacher whose 30-year practice includes studying the work of Jon Kabat-Zinn, founder of the Mindfulness- Based Stress Reduction (MBSR). McIver holds the MBSR Teacher Training Certificate through the Center for Mindfulness at the UC San Diego School of Medicine.
Bring a light lunch and wear comfortable clothing. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $30. To register, call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.