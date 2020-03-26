‘Miracle of Squaw Valley’ -- In 1960, SHHS Band performed at the freezing-cold winter Olympics

At last the big day was near. Students decorated their bus “Olympic Bound St. Helena Band” and “Have Band – Will Travel 2 Olympics.”

At 5:30 a.m., Feb. 17, everyone met at St. Helena High School. Members were responsible for their sheet music and for loading their instrument on a truck. A half hour later the bus and truck were on their way. The bus arrived at Squaw Valley for the first rehearsal. Leo Bardes borrowed matching parkas and boots from Santa Rosa Junior College.

After rehearsal, band members boarded the bus for the drive to Reno High School. Dinner was provided by the Olympic Organizing Committee. Musical entertainment followed. Students slept in the gym with mattresses and blankets provided by the Olympics.

Reveille at 6 a.m.

The big day, Feb. 18, arrived with reveille at 6 a.m. for band members to be roused and get dressed. After a breakfast provided by the Olympics, the group boarded their bus. When they reached Truckee, police escorted them the rest of the way to Squaw Valley. After a mostly dry winter with little snow, organizers were worried. But that day started with a typical Sierra snowstorm with blizzard conditions and near-zero temperatures. It had snowed 18 inches and was still snowing when the SHHS band arrived.