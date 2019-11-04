Longtime Napa Valley actors Richard Pallaziol and Linda Howard team up to portray five couples at key moments in their lives in a new, funny and touching reader's theater presentation at the Barn for two performances only: Saturday Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.
Audiences of all ages will delight in Howard and Pallaziol's characterizations, from a bickering old man and woman on their rocking chairs to strangers meeting in a cafe. Their onstage rapport recalls classic Nichols and May routines as the actors recreate hilarious, high-spirited situations imbued with heartening themes.
The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com. For additional information, please visit the website at thewhitebarn.org or call the box office at 987-8225.
As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits and arts organizations.