{{featured_button_text}}
The White Barn

The White Barn, a converted carriage house built in the 1880s outside St. Helena, is now a performance venue.

 Howard Yune, Register

Longtime Napa Valley actors Richard Pallaziol and Linda Howard team up to portray five couples at key moments in their lives in a new, funny and touching reader's theater presentation at the Barn for two performances only: Saturday Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.

Audiences of all ages will delight in Howard and Pallaziol's characterizations, from a bickering old man and woman on their rocking chairs to strangers meeting in a cafe. Their onstage rapport recalls classic Nichols and May routines as the actors recreate hilarious, high-spirited situations imbued with heartening themes.

The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com. For additional information, please visit the website at thewhitebarn.org or call the box office at 987-8225.

As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits and arts organizations.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

St. Helena Star Editor

David Stoneberg is the editor of the St. Helena Star, an award-winning weekly newspaper. Prior to joining the Star in 2006, he worked for the Lake County Record-Bee, the Clear Lake Observer American, the Middletown Times Star, The Weekly Calistogan and st