More than 150 guests attend Cabaret Noir benefiting Cameo Cinema Foundation

The Cameo Cinema Foundation hosted Cabaret Noir, a high-spirited event benefiting the Cameo Cinema, on Friday.

More than 150 guests were entertained by internationally acclaimed burlesque star Frankie Fictitious in the barrel room of the Culinary Institute of America’s Greystone campus in St. Helena.

“We are so gratified by the community support for such a different type of event here in St. Helena,” said the Cameo’s owner and artistic director, Cathy Buck. “The funds raised will support a new series of arts programs.”

The evening included two auction lots, one themed “naughty” and the other “nice.” Both captured the imagination and generosity of those in attendance, raising almost $20,000 for a new “out of the box” entertainment series that will focus on bringing diverse events to the Upvalley.

In addition, the evening provided an opportunity for spirited dancing to tunes chosen by DJ Rotten Robbie, hors d’oeuvres and a dessert bar prepared by the talented CIA chefs, and wines provided by winery partners JCB, Spring Mountain Vineyard, Chateau Montelena, Chase Cellars and AXR Napa Valley.

“The Cameo is delighted to bring innovative entertainment to our community,” Buck said. “Keep watching for more interesting and unusual options in the future.”

Frankie Fictitious is an international burlesque star based in San Francisco. Her act encompasses her artistic imagination, impeccable musicality and dazzling, extravagant costumes. She was named Miss Viva Las Vegas 2017 and Miss Exotic World Burlesque Hall of Fame 2017, and has been voted one of the top 50 burlesque industry figures worldwide.

The Cameo Cinema Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and advancement of one of the oldest continuously running single-screen theaters in America, which opened its doors in 1913. The purpose of this organization is to support the Cameo Cinema as a community asset, operating as a nonprofit single-screen, state-of-the-art community film center that enhances the artistic, educational, cultural and social life of St. Helena and the Napa Valley.

For more information, visit cameocinemafoundation.org.