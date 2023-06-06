We are already into our second month of the season at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, and it is so great to see everyone get so excited over the fresh spring and early-summer produce and all we have to offer. But as I helped hand out some of the season’s fresh fruits and berries for folks to sample last week, I learned that many patrons weren’t aware of our monthly produce tastings or some of the other programs we offer at the market.

So, let’s start with our lecture series since one is happening this week. Designed to present various aspects of gardening, growing, plants and farming, our lectures feature local experts on a wide variety of topics. This week, don’t miss “The Ecology, Benefits, and Propagation of Local Native Plants” at 10:30 a.m. presented by Aimee Wyrick, associate professor of biology at Pacific Union College. Later this month, hear Erin Arnsteen from the Western Monarch Society & Monarch Joint Venture teach us about “Monarchs & Other Pollinators.” Every month we have a different topic and speaker that always delights and informs attendees.

Perhaps your interests lie more towards cooking than planting. If so, make sure to take advantage of our chef’s demonstrations where you can watch a local chef prepare one of their favorites. For example, on June 16, renowned chef Mariano Orlando will be conducting a demonstration, followed in July by chef Aaron Meneghelli of Louis M. Martini Winery. These demonstrations are always informative and delicious as the chefs share their creations with the audience, as well as the recipes that are prepared.

How do you find out about our lectures and demos? Check out sthelenafarmersmkt.org for our calendar of events and resource library and subscribe to our newsletter. These sources will also tell you about other events (like our upcoming Pancake Breakfast on June 16 featuring Chef Lars’ famous sourdough pancakes), Kids’ Story Time (first and last week of every month), the dates for our popular CinemaBites at the Cameo Cinema (next one scheduled for September), monthly themes with Gayle’s favorites, as well as what Community Resources will be available at the market each week.

So for your next trip to the market, make it more than just a great shopping experience and endeavor to take away ideas, plants, recipes, activities, and the means to help your garden grow and your table shine.

See you there!

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 27 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.

How to properly store 10 fruits and vegetables How to properly store 10 fruits and vegetables Keep tomatoes out of the fridge Store potatoes separately from onions Keep apples and bananas away from vegetables Keep basil in room-temperature water Wrap celery tightly and keep in fridge Remove avocados from plastic produce bags Store green onions in a glass of water Keep peaches in the fridge once ripe Keep summer squash wrapped in the crisper drawer Store carrots in crisper or fully submerged in water