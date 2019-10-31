Shakshuka Sunrise Burger recipe

Wine Pairing: Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

Leora Breese

Pomona, California

Burger Type: Beef

Bun Type: Other

INTRODUCTION:

This breakfast burger is a gorgeous mash up of two of my favorite foods: breakfast burgers, and shakshuka. The tomato, bell pepper, and caramelized onion spread is a delicious smoky departure from ketchup, paired with quick pickled cucumber for a cool crunch and a fried egg with a glorious runny yolk, this colorful eye-catching dish turns heads at the barbecue without breaking the bank!

Serves: 6 Regular-Sized Burgers

INGREDIENTS:

Shakshuka:

• 1 Medium onion, diced

• 1 Red bell pepper, seeded and diced

• 4 Garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 2 Teaspoons paprika

• 1 Teaspoon cumin

• 1/4 Teaspoon chili powder

• 1 (28 Ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Burgers:

• 2 Pounds extra lean ground beef (kosher or halal preferred)

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 2 Teaspoons harissa paste

• 6 Large eggs, fried

Quick Pickled Cucumbers:

• 1 Quart Mason jar

• 2 Medium cucumbers, 50% of skin removed

• 1 Cup white wine vinegar

• 1 Cup water

• 1 Small bunch fresh dill

• 2 Bay leaves

• 1 Tablespoon mustard seeds

• 1/8 Teaspoon coriander

• 2 Garlic cloves, halved

• 2 Teaspoons multi-color peppercorns

• 3 Tablespoons kosher salt

Spread:

• Olive oil mayo, to preference

• 4 Cloves slow roasted garlic

• 1 Lime, juiced

• 1 Small bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

• 1 Small bunch fresh parsley, chopped

• Salt and pepper to taste

Bun:

• 12 Thick cut and toasted sourdough slices

INSTRUCTIONS:

Quick Pickled:

1. Combine quick pickled ingredients and refrigerate.

Spread:

2. Combine olive oil mayo with smashed slow cooked garlic, lime juice, finely chopped cilantro and parsley, and add salt and fresh ground pepper to taste.

Shakshuka:

3. Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan on medium heat.

4. Add the chopped bell pepper and onion and cook for 5 minutes or until onion becomes translucent.

5. Add garlic and spices and cook an additional minute.

6. Pour the can of tomatoes and juice into the pan and break down the tomatoes using a large spoon.

7. Season with salt and pepper and bring the sauce to a simmer.

8. Cook down to roughly ketchup consistency, with some tomato chunks remaining.

Eggs:

9. Fry 6 large eggs individually on a large greased stove top griddle until white is completely cooked and yolk is 25% cooked.

10. Rest on cool plate while you cook burger patties – (this is the magic in the burger, the thick but still runny yolk!).

Burgers:

11. Season and form 1/3-pound patties, spread a bit thin.

12. Cook burgers to medium rare.

13. Once burgers are done cooking, rest on a plate for 5 minutes.

14. While burgers are resting, coat one side of your thick sourdough bread slices with olive oil and lightly toast, being careful not to overheat olive oil.

Assemble:

15. Spread mayo generously on bottom sourdough bread slice, followed by a layer of quick pickled cucumber, your burger patty, a generous pile of warm shakshuka tomatoes, topped with the fried egg and the top bread! (You're going to need napkins; a lot of them.)

COOKING TIP:

The Shakshuka can be made in advance and stored in the fridge up to 3 days.