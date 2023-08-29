An evening of North Indian, also known as Hindustani, classical music is coming to the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The free concert features Alam Khan on sarod, Arjun K. Verma on sitar and Unmesh Banerjee on tabla.

Khan’s father, Ali Akbar Khan, founded the Ali Akbar College of Music in Marin County and helped introduce Western audiences to the combination of sarod and sitar in the 1960s along with Ravi Shankar, whom Khan called his father’s “musical brother.”

Ali Akbar Khan (sarod) and Shankar (sitar) both studied under Allauddin Khan, Ali Akbar Khan’s father and Alam Khan’s grandfather.

“We’re continuing that legacy and hopefully expanding upon it,” said Khan, head of instrumental studies at the Ali Akbar College of Music.

Although Western audiences tend to associate North Indian classical music with the mysticism and decadence of the 1960s counterculture, the style has actually existed since the 16th century, when Mian Tansen laid its foundations as court musician for Mughal Emperor Mohammad Akbar.

Khan said the sarod is a 25-string, lute-like, fretless instrument with a deeper and less twangy timbre than a sitar. Many of its strings are sympathetic, so they resonate when the corresponding note is played. The sound has influenced Western guitarists like Carlos Santana and Jerry Garcia.

The music that will be featured at the concert is heavily improvised within a traditional structure, somewhat similar to modal jazz and the music of John Coltrane, who named his son after Ravi Shankar.

The music is entertaining, but it also has a deeper meaning, Khan said.

“It’s meant to take people on a journey sonically into themselves,” he said. “We just try to allow for that experience to transpire. It’s very connected to nature and the cosmos. It’s a cathartic experience.”

Khan said he was introduced to St. Helena High School when teacher Evan Blasingame took his class on a field trip to the Ali Akbar College of Music.

