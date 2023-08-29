An evening of North Indian, also known as Hindustani, classical music is coming to the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
The free concert features Alam Khan on sarod, Arjun K. Verma on sitar and Unmesh Banerjee on tabla.
Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…
Khan’s father, Ali Akbar Khan, founded the Ali Akbar College of Music in Marin County and helped introduce Western audiences to the combination of sarod and sitar in the 1960s along with Ravi Shankar, whom Khan called his father’s “musical brother.”
Ali Akbar Khan (sarod) and Shankar (sitar) both studied under Allauddin Khan, Ali Akbar Khan’s father and Alam Khan’s grandfather.
“We’re continuing that legacy and hopefully expanding upon it,” said Khan, head of instrumental studies at the Ali Akbar College of Music.
Although Western audiences tend to associate North Indian classical music with the mysticism and decadence of the 1960s counterculture, the style has actually existed since the 16th century, when Mian Tansen laid its foundations as court musician for Mughal Emperor Mohammad Akbar.
Khan said the sarod is a 25-string, lute-like, fretless instrument with a deeper and less twangy timbre than a sitar. Many of its strings are sympathetic, so they resonate when the corresponding note is played. The sound has influenced Western guitarists like Carlos Santana and Jerry Garcia.
The music that will be featured at the concert is heavily improvised within a traditional structure, somewhat similar to modal jazz and the music of John Coltrane, who named his son after Ravi Shankar.
The music is entertaining, but it also has a deeper meaning, Khan said.
“It’s meant to take people on a journey sonically into themselves,” he said. “We just try to allow for that experience to transpire. It’s very connected to nature and the cosmos. It’s a cathartic experience.”
Khan said he was introduced to St. Helena High School when teacher Evan Blasingame took his class on a field trip to the Ali Akbar College of Music.
Pani puri is a beloved Indian street food delicacy that is enjoyed throughout the country.
PHOTOS: ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival returns to Napa Valley College
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen perform with Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi de Uclatlan perform at Napa Valley College's third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday at the Performing Arts Center.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen relax before performing at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert on Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen is seen backstage before performing at Napa's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Mariachi de Uclatlan performed at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College's Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School prepares before Saturday's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen prepare before Saturday's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Spectators at Napa Valley College applauded performers at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A spectator in a cowboy hat watches the performances at Napa Valley College's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of Mariachi de Uclatlán is seen backstage during the third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of the Las Vegas-based Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School sings during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday at Napa Valley College's Performing Arts Center.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen are seen walking on stage at Napa Valley College's Performing Arts Center during the third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of Mariachi de Uclatlán is seen backstage before performing the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
A vocalist with Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School performs Saturday during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the Las Vegas-based Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School and their leader Ramiro Benavides prepare their performance at the third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa performed Saturday in Napa at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Dancers with Folklorico Quetzalen perform along with members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra, and Mariachi de Uclatlán perform on Saturday at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen are seen backstage before performing at Napa Valley College's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School from Las Vegas perform at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of Mariachi de Uclatlán performs at Napa Valley College's ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa get ready on Saturday before performing at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
The Grammy Award-winning musical director Jesus “Chuy” Guzman watches from backstage as his UCLA-based mariachi group, Mariachi de Uclatlán, performs at the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at Napa Valley College on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen are seen backstage during the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at Napa Valley College.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School pose for photos with attendees at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto ,Register
Attendees enjoy the warm weather during an intermission at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra, and Mariachi de Uclatlan perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of the dance group Folklorico Quetzalen perform with Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa preform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi de Uclatlan are seen backstage before performing at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley College President Torrence Powell address the crowd before the start of the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi de Uclatlan are seen backstage before performing at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Member of Mariachi de Uclatlan perform at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra from Santa Rosa are seen backstage before preforming at the 3rd annual Viva Mariachi! Festival concert at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 1.
Nick Otto, Register
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or
jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!