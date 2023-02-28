Two varied music events are scheduled in March at The White Barn. First up, Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band, will be playing on March 12 at 4 p.m. for one performance only.

This local favorite will feature a lyrical, lilting evening of jigs, reels, ballads and blarney accompanied by guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish bouzouki and bodhran.

Founded over 30 years ago by the late, great John Kelley, Kith & Kin features Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran and Michael Waterson. This multitalented group will get you in the Irish spirit with gorgeous vocals and traditional Irish instrumental tunes.

On March 19, the Ben Rosenblum Jazz Trio will be playing at the venue. Award-winning jazz pianist, composer and accordionist Ben Rosenblum is based primarily in New York City and is a graduate of the Columbia-Juilliard program. His original music combines his extensive knowledge of the history of jazz with a freewheeling, modern melodic sensibility, and powerful narrative approach to the piano. Ben has performed at Lincoln Center with Dave Brubeck, Carnegie Hall, and extensive tours all over the world. Don’t miss your opportunity to see this talent in our own backyard.

Tickets are $35 and are available to purchase at www.thewhitebarn.org or through the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225.