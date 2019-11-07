“Music on the Mountain,” a hymn sing and vespers concert, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Pacific Union College Church Sanctuary.
It features LeRoy Peterson on violin, Warren Ashworth on marimba and Sten Bolander on organ.
The singing of hymns and special musical numbers will take place against a background of beautiful nature slides by photographer Bob Wilson, projected on the screens.
A free-will offering will be collected. A reception will follow in the Fireside Room.
All are invited to join in this musical event.
Ashworth is a retired, former PUC Religion department faculty member; Peterson is a semi-retired PUC music department faculty member and Bolander is a former PUC student in music and pre-engineering studies.
For more information contact the PUC Church office: 965-7297 or church@puc.edu; or Barbara Tonsberg, 965-2078 or organist@napanet.net.