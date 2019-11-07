{{featured_button_text}}
Angwin church

Pacific Union College 

 J.L. Sousa/Register file photo

“Music on the Mountain,” a hymn sing and vespers concert, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Pacific Union College Church Sanctuary.

It features LeRoy Peterson on violin, Warren Ashworth on marimba and Sten Bolander on organ.

The singing of hymns and special musical numbers will take place against a background of beautiful nature slides by photographer Bob Wilson, projected on the screens.

A free-will offering will be collected. A reception will follow in the Fireside Room.

All are invited to join in this musical event.

Ashworth is a retired, former PUC Religion department faculty member; Peterson is a semi-retired PUC music department faculty member and Bolander is a former PUC student in music and pre-engineering studies.

For more information contact the PUC Church office: 965-7297 or church@puc.edu; or Barbara Tonsberg, 965-2078 or organist@napanet.net.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

St. Helena Star Editor

David Stoneberg is the editor of the St. Helena Star, an award-winning weekly newspaper. Prior to joining the Star in 2006, he worked for the Lake County Record-Bee, the Clear Lake Observer American, the Middletown Times Star, The Weekly Calistogan and st