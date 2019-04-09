The community is invited to spend an evening with three local wind bands joining forces for a spring musical event. The concert takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in Paulin Hall on the Pacific Union College campus. Admission is free and open to the public.
The performing groups include PUC Preparatory School Band, conducted by John Gilley; Pacific Union College’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble, conducted by Asher Raboy; and the Saint Helena Community Band, conducted by Andy Collinsworth.
Attendees will enjoy a variety of exciting, appealing music for listeners of all ages, including "Seventy-Six Trombones" by Meredith Wilson (arr. Larry Anderson); the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein (arr. John Moss); "Eighties Flashback" arranged by Paul Murtha; and "Itermezzo Sinfonico" from "Cavalleria Rusticana" by Pietro Mascagni (arr. Vern Ragodale), among others.
For more information on upcoming music events at Pacific Union College, contact music@puc.edu or call 965-6201.