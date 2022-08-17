My Lake Berryessa classmates

Editor's note: The St. Helena High School Class of 1970 held a class reunion this weekend. One member of the class, Barbara McGinnis Hanson, contributed this piece about growing up in the rural Upvalley.

We grew up at Lake Berryessa, in an area where the live oaks, the redbuds and the bull pines grow. Springtime was colorful, full of wildflowers. Hot summers brought lots of tourists, but most of the year was peaceful and it was the perfect place to grow up.

Bill White and I started first grade together in the big two-story house by the Pope Creek Bridge at Lake Berryessa. It was the first school after the town of Monticello was flooded. They needed eight students to have a school and we were two of those eight students.

The next school year we went to school in the Spanish Flat County Road Department equipment barn.

The next school year we went to school in the Spanish Flat High Center laundromat.

By fourth grade the Monticello School was built, a two-room school with one teacher at the north end of Lake Berryessa. Our teacher was Mrs. Hardin from Pope Valley and she alone was in charge of the entire student body of up to 10 to 15 children, from first to eighth grade.

We rode miles and miles on a school bus that we called the piglet and Mrs. White (Bill’s mother) was our bus driver. We laughed, played and sang songs on the bus. Some of the songs were "You Are My Sunshine," "If I had a Hammer" and "America the Beautiful."

As you can imagine, our teacher had a handful with all of us. In the winter months when it was raining, we played a game in which everyone sat at their desks with their heads down and one finger sticking up. Five chosen children would go around as quietly as possible and touch the tip of someones finger, and then that person had to try to guess who touched their finger. I remember it was fun.

Most days we were outside — a lot. We would swing on the swings, hang upside-down on the monkey bars and run all over the hills around the school — unsupervised. Our teacher called us wild and that somehow stuck with us all the way through school. We played baseball, kickball and dodgeball. We jumped rope, and played hopscotch and four-square.

Every year the surrounding rural schools would get together and have a Play Day. It was Pope Valley School, Wooden Valley School, Capell Valley School and Monticello School. We had potato-sack races, baseball games, and the big treat was eating ice cream.

Nature was our ally, catching lizards, butterflies and frogs.

As far as reading, writing and arithmetic — I'm guessing we learned enough as we had pretty good grades.

Transferring into St. Helena in seventh grade was a difficult transition. We rode in a big loud bus full of kids for over two hours every day on a winding country road. Changing classes when the bell rang and sitting in classrooms with 30 kids and several teachers were some of the new experiences. And yes, showering after the P.E. class really was hard.

Teenage years were spent working in the resorts, water skiing and fishing. Turning 16 was the ultimate experience as it provided the key to our freedom: a driver's license.

It’s now August 2022 and I’m planning on attending my 52-year high school reunion. My classmate and friend Bill White will not be there in person — but his spirit will be.

Looking back and telling this story made me realize how important our first friendships are to us. What a wonderful time to be a kid growing up in rural Napa County.