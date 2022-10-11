Napa author Darlene Longo contributes to horror anthology

Fans of Darlene Longo’s horror novels get the heebie-jeebies from haunted houses, buried secrets and ominous bumps in the night.

But to a novelist as experienced as Longo, there’s nothing as scary as a tight word limit.

She discovered as much when she wrote her first short story for “Emporium of Superstition: An Anthology of Old Wives’ Tales,” published last week by Midnight Tide Publishing.

“I was horrified,” said Longo, a Napa resident, former bartender at St. Helena’s Market restaurant, and the author of three novels.

Novels give an author plenty of space to develop characters and introduce and pay off story lines. In a short story, there’s not much time to make a reader care about a character, so every sentence becomes crucial.

“It was really daunting,” Longo said. “It’s possibly harder to write a short story than a novel.”

Longo, writing under her pen name D.M. Siciliano, is one of 12 women who contributed stories to “Emporium of Superstition.” The project began in 2021 when a few other horror writers pitched Longo on an all-female “dark anthology” of stories based on old wives’ tales.

Longo said the other writers called her “the darkest author we know.” She said people are often surprised to learn that she writes horror novels given her sunny disposition.

“I guess I hide the darkness well,” she said with a not-scary-at-all chuckle.

Siciliano’s story, “Whistle for Me,” is based on an old belief that one shouldn’t whistle at night with the door open when one is alone. The story’s main character, Angela, does just that, with sinister results.

“I really put her through the wringer,” Longo said.

Longo has nothing against screaming gore-fests, but her stories tend to be character-driven and psychological. “Whistle for Me” is no exception. Angela has spent her life “giving away her power” to close family members, and the events of the story give her a chance to reclaim that power.

As challenging as it was to write, Longo is happy with the way it turned out. She wants to write more short stories in the future, carrying on a venerable tradition of horror short stories stretching from Edgar Allan Poe to Shirley Jackson (“The Lottery” is one of Longo’s favorites) to Stephen King.

“Emporium of Superstition” is available in e-book and print from online sellers and via special order from Napa Bookmine and Main Street Bookmine. More information and signed copies are available at dmsiciliano.com.