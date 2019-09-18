If you’ve ordered a drink from Darlene Longo at Market restaurant, she probably wasn’t very scary. Her first novel, however, is a whole different story.
Written under the pen name D.M. Siciliano and out Oct. 15, “Inside” is about five young friends who enter a haunted house in 1987 Massachusetts. The front door vanishes, leaving them trapped and hunted by a menacing shadow as the seemingly one-room house constantly reshapes itself to reveal new rooms, doors and corridors.
Longo, a Napa resident and bartender at Market, will celebrate the release of “Inside” with a book release party and signing at 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at a local property that is said to be haunted. Tickets are $40 at the door. For more information about the party and the venue, go to dmsiciliano.com.
Another signing is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Copperfield’s Books in Napa.
Longo finished the book before the Netflix series “Stranger Things” and the film adaptation of Stephen King’s “IT” came out, but their popularity proved fortuitous when it came time to sell the book to publishers: Young cast of characters, check. 1980s setting, check. Unspeakable evil, check.
You have free articles remaining.
Longo described her pitch to publishers as “Imagine if ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ had a book baby and had Stephen King for a nanny. The product would be as twisted as ‘Inside.’”
The story was partly inspired by a friend’s description of a haunted house in California where a mysterious light appears at night. Months later, when Longo heard the Eagles’ song “Hotel California” and its famous lyric “You can check out anytime you like but you can never leave,” the haunted house story came back to her, and “Inside” was born.
Longo set aside another novel she’d been working on and started jotting down some notes and sketching out the characters and plot. After 20 or 30 pages, she realized she had the makings of a character-driven novel about five young friends and the bonds they share.
“I think that can draw anyone in, not necessarily just a horror reader,” she said.
Copies of “Inside” are available for $15.99 through dmsiciliano.com and parliamenthousepress.com.