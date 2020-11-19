Napa Bookmine team launches nonprofit organization

- Rebuilding lost home and school libraries for victims of the recent LNU Complex and Glass fires.

- Providing children who lost their favorite books in the fires new books of their choice at no cost.

How to help

As a nonprofit, the NBLF relies on community support to fund its programs. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation at two levels:

- Community Supporter: Community supporters are the backbone of the Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation. Donations at this level range from $5 to $5,000. Every little bit makes a big difference! Donations can be made via the organization’s official PayPal account.

- Major Donor: Individuals interested in donating $5,000 or more are asked to email info@napabookmineliteraryfoundation.org.

Visit napabookmineliteraryfoundation.org for a full overview of NBLF’s programs and ways to get involved. Those interested in receiving news and updates from NBLF are encouraged to sign up for its newsletter. The sign-up form can be found on the website’s homepage. You can also follow NBLF on Instagram at @nblitfoundation.