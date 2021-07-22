Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships to St. Helena High School students

Seven members of St. Helena High School's Class of 2021 have received scholarships from the Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation.
The countywide scholarship winners for the Class of 2021 are:
Brandon Forgie, Kaitlyn Glakeler, Troy Reed, Liesl Wolf, Ernesto Maldonado, Valeria Heredia and Tania Echeverria from St. Helena High School;
Benito Saldivar and Fernando Contreras from Napa High School;
Harrison Wright from Vintage High School; and
Alexa Hollister from Justin-Siena High School.
In addition, Kaitlyn Glakeler and Liesl Wolf received the 2021 California Association of Pest Control Advisors (CAPCA) scholarship, administered by the Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation.
The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships to students pursuing college study of agriculture and showing a passion for agriculture and local land use issues. Scholarships are jointly awarded with the Jack L. Davies Ag Preservation Fund.
The scholarships are made possible by the family of Aldo Delfino, the late Ag Commissioner of Napa County, who valued both the opportunity to attend college and the opportunity to return to Napa County and serve the community and local agriculture. The Aldo Delfino Scholarship was established upon the death of Delfino in 1981. To date, the Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship fund has awarded over $160,000 in scholarships. The Napa County Farm Bureau's Young Farmers and Ranchers helped raise $3,500 towards this year’s scholarships.
"We're extremely proud of this year's scholarship recipients," said Ryan Klobas, Chief Executive Officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau. "Not only does the Farm Bureau represent the current generation of agricultural professionals in Napa County, but we also ensure the next successful generation and these scholarships are a major way we accomplish that goal."
Graduating high school seniors in 2022 who intend to pursue college study of agriculture or a related field are encouraged to check back at the Farm Bureau website next spring for scholarship application news at napafarmbureau.org.