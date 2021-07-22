Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships to St. Helena High School students

The scholarships are made possible by the family of Aldo Delfino, the late Ag Commissioner of Napa County, who valued both the opportunity to attend college and the opportunity to return to Napa County and serve the community and local agriculture. The Aldo Delfino Scholarship was established upon the death of Delfino in 1981. To date, the Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship fund has awarded over $160,000 in scholarships. The Napa County Farm Bureau's Young Farmers and Ranchers helped raise $3,500 towards this year’s scholarships.