Napa County's DAR Caymus Chapter to meet March 31

The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold their March meeting with Zoom participation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

The featured speaker will be Antoinette Dooley McElroy speaking about the American flag, “Old Glory,” its history and the connection to her third great grandfather Navy Captain William Driver. In 1831 Driver, a master mariner, sailed the ship Charles Doggett out of Salem, Massachusetts. For his first voyage at the age of 21, William was gifted a handmade American flag which he proudly flew on the mainmast of his ship and nicknamed “Old Glory.” The flag is now displayed in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

DAR member Liz Couse will present flag information and show her 13-star colony flag and her 1907 flag commemorating the year Oklahoma became a state.

The DAR membership is open to any woman who can prove a direct lineage to any Revolutionary War patriot, either a soldier or civilian, who aided the cause. Membership gives verification to their ancestor’s part in the Revolutionary War.

Prospective members are invited to attend a meeting to get to know the chapter. For instructions on participating in the March Zoom meeting, call Regent Dianne Fraser at 963-7329.