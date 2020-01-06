The Napa Open Space District Hiking Series & Adventures begins with a Jan. 18 geology hike at Skyline Wilderness Park. The series is sponsored by the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District. All hikes are held the third Saturday of each month.
The rest of the hikes are:
-Feb. 15, Table Rock/Labyrinth Walk, Robert Louis Stevenson State Park;
-March 21, introduction to PUC Trails and Conifers, Pacific Union College Forest;
-April 18, wildflowers and geology, Robert Louis Stevenson State Park;
-May 16, Third Saturday bike ride, Moore Creek Park;
-June 20, introduction to Suscol Headwaters Park;
-July 18, ravens, location TBD;
-Aug. 15, wetlands ecology, American Canyon Wetlands;
-Sept. 19, night hike, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park;
-Oct. 17, history of Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and Bale Grist Mill;
-Nov. 21, dog-friendly hike, Moore Creek Park;
-Dec. 19, oaks, moss, mushrooms, Moore Creek Park.
Other adventures include kayaking in the spring, trail running in the fall. For details go to Napaoutdoors.org.