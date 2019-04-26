I can’t believe how beautiful Napa County is. With more than 50 inches of rain this season, the wildflowers are blooming and stands of wildflowers, including orange poppies, line Highway 29 and Silverado Trail. It’s no wonder that spring is one of my favorite times in both Lake and Napa counties.
On Saturday, April 20, I was one of 1,800 bike riders who participated in the annual Cycle4Sight, Rotary Ride for Veterans that is based out of Justin-Siena High School in Napa. This is a benefit bike ride, sponsored for years by the Napa Rotary Club, that raises funds for veterans services and the Enchanted Hills Camp and Retreat, which is on Mount Veeder Road in Napa.
The event included three rides of 15, 25 and 50 miles and an after-ride festival with wine tasting, beer and food sales, and music by the Bay Area band Pride & Joy.
The day began early for me … I left my home in Hidden Valley Lake at 6 a.m., wanting to make sure I could drive to Napa in time to register and be ready for the 8 a.m. start. I found a parking place on the street, walked over to registration, signed the papers and then hooked up with a riding buddy, Richard, at registration.
I had been invited to be part of “Team Thompson” and I was wearing my Mike Thompson jersey from last year. I greeted Mel Orpilla, senior district representative for Thompson, who told me there was a photo shoot in a few minutes “over by the tennis courts,” near Napa County Sheriff John Robertson’s van. (Robertson and Thompson are riding buddies.)
Mel and I were part of a group of 17 riders, including Mike, who posed for the photo. Then it was time to line up for the start of the 50-mile ride.
I’ve been riding pretty much since January, either with Rob Nelson, manager at St. Helena Cyclery, on Thursday evenings or by myself on the weekends, so I thought I could handle 50 miles. Despite this season’s rain, we’ve been able to ride quite a bit. You are welcome to join us for the Thursday evening bike rides, which alternate between road and mountain rides. We meet at 5:30 p.m., behind the bike shop. If it’s a road ride, it’s casual -- if you’re comfortable riding your bike on the wide shoulders of Silverado Trail, you’d be welcome. The ride schedule is at sthelenacyclery.com. You may also contact Rob for details at info@sthelenacyclery.com.
I was worried about Richard, however, since he has not been riding much and it showed. He and I rode together for quite a while, from the Justin-Siena campus, through the Yountville Veterans Home loop, and then up Highway 29 to Oakville … where we stopped for coffee at the Oakville Grocery. By the time we were back on our bikes, we were at the end of the group of riders doing the 50-mile loop.
We used the Oakville Cross Road to cross from Highway 29 to Silverado Trail and rode north to Sage Canyon Road (Highway 128). A right turn, a couple of hills and we were riding adjacent to Lake Hennessey -- so full of water -- it was wonderful.
There were volunteers directing us and staffing the rest stops throughout the day -- God bless those volunteers! -- and as we turned left up Chiles and Pope Valley Road, Richard dropped back. It’s a long way up a road that goes slightly uphill, right next to a flowing creek, with wildflowers on the side of the road: the purple vetch and orange poppies were beautiful. I couldn’t believe how green everything was, especially grasses and oak trees.
Another right turn on Lower Chiles Valley Road to cross over to Highway 128 – Richard later told me it was a 13 percent grade – and all I could think about was the thrilling downhill that was to come. We had climbed and we were doing a loop route, so there had to be a good downhill, and there was, right after we passed Nichelini Family Winery on Sage Canyon Road.
Down and down and even with the wind in my face, I was pedaling hard and having a good time. By the time I got to the Y, where the roads split at Lake Hennessey, the volunteers were leaving for the day, having directed plenty of riders with their orange flags.
Once I rode back to Silverado Trail – turning left with the help from California Highway Patrol officers -- the wind was at my back and I felt like a superman. It was easy to go fast and we turned to head back to Napa at Oak Knoll Avenue. (I only realized how strong the tailwind was when I turned right and was battling a crosswind -- so, that’s why I was so fast!)
I crossed Highway 29 at the signal and headed south on Redwood Road. By now, I had ridden nearly 50 miles -- the ride turned out to be 52 miles -- and I was ready for it to be over. It was as I rode underneath a balloon arch and a few people cheered. I was ready to taste some wine, drink a beer and gobble down a bratwurst, which is exactly what I did waiting for Richard, who showed up 30 minutes later. He said he was ready for some food, a glass of wine and to sit down – all easily done. Later, as we both left for the afternoon, he said he was ready for a bath and a nap.
When I got home, I was ready for a nap. I got up a couple of hours later, in time for cold cereal for dinner on Saturday night.
It was a perfect day and I’ll do the ride again -- next year.
Note: I've ridden Cycle4Sight seven times since 2009 and each time it takes me about three-and-a-half hours. This year, I averaged about 14.5 miles an hour.