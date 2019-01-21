Barrel Associates International, LP announced the appointment of industry veteran Jerry DeLorenzo as in-house executive sales manager.
“Jerry’s 23 years of experience in the barrel industry, coupled with his extensive knowledge of wine, will marry well with our goal to provide clients with world-class service,” said the company’s general manager, Lizette Jaeger Bell.
“I’m excited to represent a portfolio of top-of-the-line barrel brands and to be working with our talented sales team," DeLorenzo said.
Barrel Associates International was founded in Napa in 1990 by William Jaeger, Jr., Jeffrey Jaeger and Rich Davis.
Info: barrelassociates.com, 707-226-2725.