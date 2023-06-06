Napa Valley College student Daniela Ceja has received the 2023 Volker Eisele Memorial Scholarship, endowed by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund, also called the JLD Ag Fund.

The second recipient of this award, Ceja received $1,000 to support her studies in environmental science, with a focus on conservational science.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized for my passion and dedication to preserving Napa’s agriculture,” Ceja said. “This scholarship not only provides financial support but also validates my commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.”

Ceja was born and raised in Napa and graduated from Napa High School. She was inspired to work in environmental conservation when Eric McKee, education program manager at the Napa Resource Conservation District, visited her high school biology class. She was fascinated by what he taught and realized that environmental conservation would also be a tribute to her late father. He had been a careful steward of land, Ceja said, teaching her to appreciate natural resources. Ceja joined the youth programs at Napa RCD and continues to volunteer there during the summer.

The Volker Eisele Memorial Scholarship was established in 2022 by the JLD Ag Fund and the Napa Valley College Foundation. It honors its namesake, a Napa Valley vintner who was a longtime advocate of protecting Napa Valley agricultural land, open space and watersheds before his death in 2015. Each year it supports a Napa Valley College student pursuing agricultural studies. This award is an extension of the JLD Ag Fund’s annual scholarship program that supports Napa County high school students who want to pursue agricultural studies in college.

