De Limur grew up in both Northern California and in France. Born in San Francisco, he was also raised for eight years in Paris, where his exposure to the Impressionists and their reverence for nature has had a lasting influence.

He and his wife, Gretchen, live at their home and studio in a forest at the top of Diamond Mountain above Calistoga, where he also grows a garden, nurtures a collection of orchids in his greenhouse, and hikes around the mountain discovering intimate scenes to draw and paint.