Napa Valley author releases new Alzheimer's memoir, 'Caregiver Confidential'

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. This is the month that the Alzheimer’s Association promotes its Longest Day, the day with the most light, the summer solstice. This year it’s on Saturday, June 20, and it’s an opportunity for people to sponsor fundraising events to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease. People across the globe will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.
Caregiver Confidential
As California families struggle with the requirements of living with COVID-19, some families are already facing the demands of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease. The pandemic has made caregiving even more difficult for persons with dementia as facilities and activities have forced everyone to stay home.
A newly published memoir, “Caregiver Confidential: Living with My Husband’s Alzheimer’s Disease” is a must-read for people trying their best to care for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases. The author, Napa Valley resident Cheri Bailly-Jacobs, was a human resources consultant working with small businesses in the North Bay when her husband, Bob Jacobs, was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment, frequently an early stage of dementia.
Active in her community, she had just finished her term as president of the Napa Chamber of Commerce in 2002 when her husband’s health began to fail. In order to take on all the new responsibilities she faced as her husband’s caregiver, she resigned from her volunteer work on local nonprofit boards of directors and her teaching assignments at Santa Rosa Junior College.
In trying to learn more about dementia diseases, she found there was very little information available in libraries or bookstores about the caregiver experience, especially all the anger, frustration and guilt that goes with living alongside long-term dementia diseases. The Internet was not yet a consumer resource for health information.
Out of frustration from her experiences as her husband’s caregiver, she began writing about the emotions she experienced after a particularly difficult day. Eventually, she read the stories to her husband who encouraged her to continue her writing. She didn’t start out to write a book — she just wanted to vent her feelings at the end of the day.
In “Caregiver Confidential,” Bailly-Jacobs is not afraid to tackle the difficult subjects, including the first chapter which asks. “Who Wants to Be a Caregiver?”
She painfully recalls her shock when she has to face the facts that her husband is seriously ill and will not be getting well. Although not a “how to” book, she gives advice to readers about finding resources early, ways to deal with decline, and the thorny issue of continuing to drive.
She has engaging stories to cover almost all of the challenging aspects of caregiving, ranging from whom you should tell when your husband has a dementia diagnosis to the increasing demands to assist with personal care. While her husband’s physical and cognitive decline provide fodder for emotional stories, Bailly-Jacobs mixes in humor which accurately portrays the ups and downs of the caregiver role.
“Caregiver Confidential” is divided into seven sections that roughly follow the chronology of her husband’s decline. While some readers may read the book as a memoir, others may find it useful as a reference work to be checked when certain situations arise in their own caregiving.
Bailly-Jacobs will be speaking at bookstores and community organizations when social gathering is once again available. In the meantime, her book is available on Amazon Books, Nook (Barnes & Noble), and other online retailers. Her website for the book is alzheimerscaregiverconfidetial.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!