Napa Valley author releases new Alzheimer's memoir, 'Caregiver Confidential'

In trying to learn more about dementia diseases, she found there was very little information available in libraries or bookstores about the caregiver experience, especially all the anger, frustration and guilt that goes with living alongside long-term dementia diseases. The Internet was not yet a consumer resource for health information.

Out of frustration from her experiences as her husband’s caregiver, she began writing about the emotions she experienced after a particularly difficult day. Eventually, she read the stories to her husband who encouraged her to continue her writing. She didn’t start out to write a book — she just wanted to vent her feelings at the end of the day.

In “Caregiver Confidential,” Bailly-Jacobs is not afraid to tackle the difficult subjects, including the first chapter which asks. “Who Wants to Be a Caregiver?”

She painfully recalls her shock when she has to face the facts that her husband is seriously ill and will not be getting well. Although not a “how to” book, she gives advice to readers about finding resources early, ways to deal with decline, and the thorny issue of continuing to drive.