Napa Valley College announces Food & Wine Enthusiast Classes for summer

As Napa Valley College transitions most of its classes online for the summer as a result of current social distancing protocols, individuals will still be able to sign up for a variety of Food & Wine Enthusiast classes being offered online.

Participants will be provided with recipes in advance so they may have all ingredients pre-measured prior to the start of class. The online classes are offered at a lower price than the in-person classes and are available to anyone with Internet access.

Food & Wine Enthusiast classes include:

- Breads at Home on Saturday, June 27 from noon to 2 p.m.;

- Cookies with Kids on Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to noon;

- Desserts at Home on Saturday, July 11 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.;

- Make Your Family Recipes into High Quality Videos at Home on Saturday, July 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.;

- Techniques for Making Delicious Cocktails on Friday, July 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.;

- Perfect Pizza at Home on Saturday, July 25 from noon to 1 p.m.;

- How to Taste What We Eat & Drink for Adults, Teens & Tweens on Saturday, July 25 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.