Napa Valley College Performing Arts launches Shakespeare Student Company

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts announces the launch of the Shakespeare Napa Valley (SNV) Student Company, a performance ensemble made up of Napa Valley College students. The SNV Student Company’s first production will be a summer virtual presentation of “Romeo and Juliet” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16.

Part of the theater program at NVC, Shakespeare Napa Valley Student Company is a performance intensive, providing classical training through the rehearsal and performance of works written or influenced by William Shakespeare. The program offers opportunities for NVC students of varying experience levels to expand performance skills.

Director Jennifer King, working in conjunction with The Streaming Theatre, will collaborate with a cast of NVC summer session students to push the limits of digital technology in the creation of an abridged live digital experience of Shakespeare’s famous love story, “Romeo and Juliet.”

Virtual rehearsals will begin Monday, June 8, culminating with a live stream performance. For more information, visit ShakespeareNapaValley.org.