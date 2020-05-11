Napa Valley College plans virtual presentation of 'Romeo and Juliet'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts has announced the launch of the Shakespeare Napa Valley (SNV) Student Company, a performance ensemble made up of Napa Valley College students.

The SNV Student Company's first production will be a summer virtual presentation of "Romeo and Juliet" at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16.

SNV is currently accepting self-tape auditions for "Romeo and Juliet." Deadline to submit is Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at midnight. Those who are interested must be 16 years of age or older and complete an audition form and 1-2-minute video performing a Shakespeare monologue or the prologue from "Romeo and Juliet."

Those cast in the production must enroll in the corresponding NVC Theater Arts course upon admission. For more details and to submit an audition, visit ShakespeareNapaValley.org.