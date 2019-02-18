The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) taking place Nov. 13-17 is now accepting film submissions. NVFF is a five-day immersive experience celebrating the best new independent films of the year, accompanied by Napa Valley’s world-class food, wine and hospitality.
NVFF programmers will select approximately 100 independent films of any genre to be screened alongside awards season sneak previews. Submission categories include narrative features, narrative shorts, documentary features and documentary shorts. Organizers are looking for films that will inspire, entertain, educate and intrigue audiences, according to a press release.
Feature length films (50 minutes or longer) can be programmed in one of the following sections: Narrative or Documentary Features Competition (U.S. productions only), Verge (foreign and domestic productions) or Special Presentations (foreign and domestic productions). Apart from films shown only on Saturday and Sunday, all films in the Special Presentations category will be up for Audience Awards. The core Narrative and Documentary Features Competitions are juried, as is Verge, a separate selection of bold, eclectic, and boundary-pushing films.
Short films (narrative and documentary, under 50 minutes) are programmed in curated content-centric collections. Separate juries present awards for Best Narrative Short and Best Documentary Short. Shorts may also be selected as part of the Special Presentations.
The 16-18 films in NVFF’s U.S. Narrative and Documentary Feature Competition categories (approximately eight in each section) vie for the titles of Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature. Both of these awards accompany a $10,000 cash prize presented by Meadowood Napa Valley. The films’ directors also participate in NVFF’s unique Artists-in-Residence program, which includes a six-night stay at Meadowood Napa Valley, master classes with industry leaders and networking opportunities at festival receptions, winemaker dinners and parties in premiere wine country destinations.
Filmmakers can submit projects through FilmFreeway or Withoutabox. For early submissions with discounted entry fees, the deadline is March 15. The regular deadline takes place on April 19 followed by the late deadline on May 24. The final opportunity to submit a film for consideration is June 28. For full submission details, visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.