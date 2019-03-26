Cinema Napa Valley, the nonprofit organization that presents the Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) each year, is offering a two-day screenwriting workshop followed by a five-day filmmaking camp for high school students from Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties.
The screenwriting workshop is Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, at the Napa County Office of Education, followed by a full week of extensive hands-on production June 17-21.
Camp registration is available to eligible students at a cost of $200 per workshop. Students will need to plan their own transportation to and from Pacific Union College each day and arrange for their own lunch. Registration is limited to 12 students for the workshop and camp. Students must attend both the writing workshop and commit to the full week of film camp. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are also available upon request.
Instructors for the screenwriting workshop and the week-long camp are film professors and teaching assistants from PUC. Students will have the opportunity to use PUC’s state-of-the-art cameras, sound equipment, editing software, and studios.
As a core component of NVFF’s year-round Education & Outreach Programs, this camp arms students with the tools and training to become proficient storytellers and filmmakers. At the writing workshop, students will learn to write and format a narrative script, with teachers selecting a few scripts for the students to produce.
Once scripts are completed during the workshop, the additional month before camp will provide enough timing for script refinements, cast selection, and a comprehensive filming schedule for production.
At camp, students will learn about all aspects of the filmmaking process. From working in teams to taking on specific roles such as the director, producer, camera operator, and actor, students will learn how to run a set. In addition, each group will complete a fully developed short film to show their friends, family, and community after the program ends.
“Through these film camps, students are challenged and encouraged to think outside of the box,” said NVFF Education & Outreach Director Blair Hunt. “They learn to set high standards for themselves, which prepares them for the real-life experiences they will have on and off set. Students not only learn to embrace the creative process, but they also experience the reward of leaving the last day of camp with a fully realized short film.”
The completed films will be featured at a Student Short Film Showcase at the Cameo Cinema on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m., and will include films from both the NVFF Film Camp, as well as the Friends of the Cameo Doc Camp, taking place June 24-28. An encore screening will also take place during this year’s Napa Valley Film Festival Nov. 13-17. The Student Short Film Showcase is free to attend and open to all community members.
Reservations are required in advance and space is limited. For more information visit napavalleyfilmfest.org/education-2019-film-camps. Registration for all camp applicants closes at 5 p.m. Friday, May 10. For more information, contact blair@napavalleyfilmfest.org.