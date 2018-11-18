On Wednesday, Nov. 21, the Napa Valley Food Bank will be giving away produce for the upper valley residents from Yountville to Calistoga.
You do not need to be a food bank recipient to receive the free produce. All residents are invited to come that need a little help making their food go a little farther.
This will be hosted by the St. Helena churches and community volunteers. It will be from 3-5 p.m., Nov. 21 at the St. Helena SDA Church, 1777 Main St. Please bring a bag to put your produce in.
If you have questions call the church office at 963-4461 and leave a message we will return your call as soon as we can.