Napa Valley Give!Guide debuts online giving campaign

Napa Valley CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide 2020 is debuting its online giving campaign, to run Dec. 1-31.

This year for the first time, the Give!Guide will be completely online. Donors will now be able to support their favorite local nonprofits with a single sign-on. Donate to one or several nonprofits; vary the amounts to each organization, starting at $10. Online delivery makes the transaction easy.

To make a donation to one of the 57 organizations, go to candogiveguide.org. Search for nonprofits in the search field in the upper-right corner of the homepage. You can also click on the individual organization profiles that rotate through the Give!Guide’s homepage during December.

“We know that some of our loyal donors will miss the catalog, but by switching to online delivery, we’re able to accommodate our largest-ever group of nonprofits,” said Nancy Fireman, CanDo Give!Guide volunteer.

Many area nonprofits’ fundraising efforts have been severely compromised by COVID-19. Virtual fundraisers have proven to be poor substitutes for lively in-person events. Yet the need is greater than ever. Even small contributions add up to make a big difference.